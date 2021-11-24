Myriad Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $19,433.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,807,413,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.