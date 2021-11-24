Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282,072.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and $282,072.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002138 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.
Mysterium Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “
Mysterium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
