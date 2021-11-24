Mysterium Price Hits $1.24 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $24.80 million and $436,751.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

