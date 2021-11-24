Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

