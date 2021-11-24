Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,955 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,782. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.