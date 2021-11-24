Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 8.2%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 224,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,391,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Naked Brand Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 298,389 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

