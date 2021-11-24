Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $958.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

