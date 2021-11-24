National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $13.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.95.

BMO stock opened at C$139.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.48. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$93.33 and a one year high of C$140.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

