National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12. BRP has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BRP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

