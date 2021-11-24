National Bank Financial Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $131.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,199. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $2,688,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.