National Bank Financial Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $92.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.86% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 121,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.