National Bank Financial Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$27.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNIEF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNIEF stock remained flat at $$17.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Uni-Select has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $18.16.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.