National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

TD opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.