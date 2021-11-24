National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.18 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion.

TSE:NA opened at C$104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NA shares. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.23.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

