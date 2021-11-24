National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.18 per share for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion.
TSE:NA opened at C$104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.05.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
