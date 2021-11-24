National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

