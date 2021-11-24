National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.41% of National Western Life Group worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. FCA Corp TX raised its position in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

