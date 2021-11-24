Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.97

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.97 and traded as high as $33.95. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 16,118 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $416.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

