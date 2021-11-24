Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $26.99 million and $943,784.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014147 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,255,404 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.