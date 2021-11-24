nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCNO opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

