Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 7,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 1,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Nearmap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

