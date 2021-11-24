Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1414751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.