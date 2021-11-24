Neo 1-Day Volume Tops $221.78 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $39.77 or 0.00069100 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $221.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067609 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

