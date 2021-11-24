Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $744.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $744.11 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,523,732,639 coins and its circulating supply is 28,700,321,961 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

