Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $7.45. Netlist shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 564,997 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

