NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 52,964 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
