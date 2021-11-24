NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 52,964 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.