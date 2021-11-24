NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.82. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £230.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

