Newscrypto (NWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.73 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $111.29 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.84 or 0.07386904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.06 or 0.98936591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

