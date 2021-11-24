NewYorkCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,186.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $16,186.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.00373715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

