NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $16,207.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.00378809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

