NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.