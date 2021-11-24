NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Down 3.9%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 9,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 342,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.