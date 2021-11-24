NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $132,626.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. NFT has a market cap of $5.48 million and $132,626.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,629,976.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

