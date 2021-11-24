NFTb (NFTB) Hits Market Cap of $53.13 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $53.13 million and $18.00 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTb has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

