Nicholas J. Valeriani Acquires 1,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 2,135,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
