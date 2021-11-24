Nick Sanders Acquires 127,219 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders acquired 127,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).
Carclo stock opened at GBX 40.60 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.08. Carclo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).
