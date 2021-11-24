Nick Sanders Acquires 127,219 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders acquired 127,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).

Carclo stock opened at GBX 40.60 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.08. Carclo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Get Carclo alerts:

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.