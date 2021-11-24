Niftyx Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $448,238.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $448,238.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,630,929% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00045058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00086188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

