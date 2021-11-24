NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NKE stock opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.