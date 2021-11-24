NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NN Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

NNGRY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

