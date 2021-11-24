Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Noah has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.