Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Up 7.7%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 28,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 993,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). Analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,049,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

