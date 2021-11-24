Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $74.80 or 0.00129351 BTC on popular exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,715.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.