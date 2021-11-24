NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.28

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,622,204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

