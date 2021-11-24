Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.01 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05), with a volume of 138,363 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.36.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 191,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

