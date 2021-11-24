Nord/LB Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.20 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.23).

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.92 ($6.73). The company had a trading volume of 4,391,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

