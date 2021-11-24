Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.47.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.