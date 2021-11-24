Northern Trust Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMPE opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

