Northern Trust Corp Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

