Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,631 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Village Super Market worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 127.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 83,636 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 10.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 16.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 6.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

