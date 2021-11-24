Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

