Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518 over the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFBK opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $896.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.